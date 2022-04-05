 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who Is the Greatest Vampire Sire Ever?

Dave, Joanna, and Neil certainly have their own ideas about the vampire pantheon. But, ultimately, it’s up to you to decide. Vote below!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
FX


(2:00) — TOPIC: Dave introduces this week’s debate. Who is the greatest vampire sire?

(2:23) — RECAP: Dave, Joanna, and Neil reveal the results of last week’s poll.

(7:07) — RULES: Neil explains the rules for this debate.

(9:27) — OPENING REMARKS: Everyone gives a one-minute opening statement in support of their choice for the greatest vampire sire.

(12:34) — CROSS-EXAMINATION: They engage in open discussion of the presented choices, offering rebuttals and further arguments for their picks.

(28:48) — LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: The hosts read some listener submissions and pick one to be added to the final poll.

(42:01) — CLOSING STATEMENTS: They each get one more, uninterrupted minute to defend their choice.

Now it’s up for you to decide! Who is the greatest vampire sire? You can vote for a winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

Who won the Greatest Vampire Sire debate?

view results
  • 0%
    Da7e: Lestat from ‘Interview With a Vampire’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: Spike from ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: Nadja of Antipaxos from ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Rachel): Eric Northman from ‘True Blood’
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Production: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

