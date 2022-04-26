DaBaby’s Self-Defense Claim, and Talking Black Supremacy

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay kick the show off by celebrating the release of Van’s new book Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales from the Trenches of Transformation, before discussing the security footage of DaBaby’s fatal confrontation in 2018 (17:45), Megan Thee Stallion’s interview with Gayle King (41:31), and the comments by a Black Ohio State student that caused controversy (1:03:59).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
