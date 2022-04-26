 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DaBaby’s Self-Defense Claim, and Talking Black Supremacy

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay celebrate the release of Van’s new book ‘Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales from the Trenches of Transformation,’ before discussing the security footage of DaBaby’s fatal confrontation in 2018

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Getty Images


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay kick the show off by celebrating the release of Van’s new book Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales from the Trenches of Transformation, before discussing the security footage of DaBaby’s fatal confrontation in 2018 (17:45), Megan Thee Stallion’s interview with Gayle King (41:31), and the comments by a Black Ohio State student that caused controversy (1:03:59).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

