Cake Mix

Chris is joined by Bryan Ford and Rachel Khong to do battle with a deceptively simple, dessert-potluck-spotlight-stealing recipe

By Chris Ying
Ringer illustration


Chris Ying, Bryan Ford, and Rachel Khong gather to do battle with a deceptively simple, dessert-potluck-spotlight-stealing recipe sent in by a listener in search of some Recipe Club baking advice—but can this riddle be solved? Our ingredient this week: cake mix.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: Bryan Ford and Rachel Khong
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

