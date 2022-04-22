 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why Are American Teenagers So Sad and Anxious?

Derek is joined by Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist at New York University, to discuss the effects of social media and the evolution of parenting

By Derek Thompson
Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images


The United States is experiencing an extreme teenage mental-health crisis. It is one of the most troubling and fascinating social phenomena in the country today. From 2009 to 2021, the share of American high-school students who say they feel “persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness” rose from 26 percent to 44 percent, according to a new CDC study. This is the highest level of teenage sadness ever recorded. Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist at New York University, joins the podcast to explain why. Haidt is the author of The Righteous Mind, and the coauthor of The Coddling of the American Mind. He and Derek debate the role of social media, the evolution of parenting, and the deep root of anxiety in modern life.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Jonathan Haidt
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

Mask Mandate Lifted, and Earning a Punch from Mike Tyson

Van and Rachel discuss mixed reactions to the lifting of the transportation mask mandate before going through other recent pop-culture news

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‘The Northman,’ and the Top Five Revenge Movies With Robert Eggers!

Sean and Chris do a deep dive into the viking epic before Sean is joined by Eggers to discuss the making of the film

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan

Celebrities at Coachella and Rihanna Rumors

Plus, revisiting ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ 20 Years Later

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

A StruggleFest for Towns and Mitchell, an NFL Skill Position Draft, and a Netflix Crisis

Wosny Lambre, Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Matthew Belloni join Bill to discuss last night’s NBA games, the best offensive players in the NFL, and whether Netflix is losing ground in the Streaming Wars

By Bill Simmons, Wosny Lambre, and 3 more

New Orleans Has Something to Believe In, With or Without Zion

Even with their best player sidelined, a spunky Pelicans team is giving the top-seeded Suns all they can handle and providing hope for the future

By Logan Murdock

‘The Northman’ Cuts Its Own Heart Out

The brutality and painstaking nature of Robert Eggers’s third film is admirable and entertaining, but there’s still a sense of the director playing it a little safe

By Adam Nayman