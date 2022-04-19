 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What Is Cinema’s Greatest Meet-cute?

Dave, Joanna, and Neil share their takes on Hollywood’s best love stories—and you get to decide who’s right!

By Joanna Robinson, Neil Miller, and Dave Gonzales
Paramount


(1:38) — RECAP: Joanna reveals the results of last week’s poll.

(2:21) — TOPIC: Dave, Joanna, and Neil introduce this week’s debate: What is cinema’s greatest meet-cute?

(8:16) — RULES: Neil explains the rules for this debate and gives out some awards.

(9:53) — PRETRIAL DISMISSALS: They go through a list of honorable mentions that just missed the cut.

(15:17) — OPENING REMARKS: Everyone gives a one-minute opening statement and plays a clip to support their choice for cinema’s greatest meet-cute.

(21:10) — CROSS-EXAMINATION: The hosts engage in open discussion of the presented choices and offer rebuttals and further arguments for their picks.

(35:23) — LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: The hosts read some listener submissions and hear clips from the listener choices. Then, they pick one to be added to the final poll.

(48:08) — CLOSING STATEMENTS: They each get one uninterrupted minute to defend their choice.

Now it’s up for you to decide! What is cinema’s greatest meet-cute? You can vote for a winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

Who Won the Cinema’s Greatest Meet-cute debate?

view results
  • 40%
    Joanna: ‘When Harry Met Sally’ (Harry and Sally)
    (30 votes)
  • 25%
    Da7e: ‘Titanic’ (Rose and Jack)
    (19 votes)
  • 24%
    Neil: ‘Dirty Dancing’ (Baby and Johnny)
    (18 votes)
  • 10%
    Listener (Faith): ‘Bringing Up Baby’ (Susan and David)
    (8 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now


Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Movies

The Latest

The Warriors Cut the Nuggets Down to Size Again in Game 2

Plus, do the Nets have enough gas in the tank to get through the Celtics?

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Cruel, Unusual Punishment, and Jesus at 30,000 Feet

Van and Rachel unpack Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella sneak peek. Plus, acoustic gospel hijacks a flight and Kyrie Irving flips off Celtics fans.

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Pilaf

Dave and Chris are joined by veteran Wedgie Priya Krishna for a slow-cooked investigation of intergenerational tradition and ingenuity, as expressed through the nourishing medium of pilaf

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Better Call Saul’ Is Ready to Come Full Circle

If there’s any major takeaway from the premiere of Season 6, it’s that ‘Better Call Saul’ looks primed to answer questions about the past, present, and Cinnabon-glazed future of the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe

By Miles Surrey

The Sixers Look Like a Contender Again

Remember the enthusiasm after the James Harden trade? It’s back after Philadelphia’s steamrolling of Toronto through two games. The full-force 76ers are reminding everyone just how powerful they can be.

By Dan Devine

How Does Travis Scott Return? Plus: Justin’s Coachella Weekend 1 Review

Charles and Justin discuss the imminent return of Travis Scott and what that could mean for the ‘Astroworld’ rapper

By Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles