

(1:38) — RECAP: Joanna reveals the results of last week’s poll.

(2:21) — TOPIC: Dave, Joanna, and Neil introduce this week’s debate: What is cinema’s greatest meet-cute?

(8:16) — RULES: Neil explains the rules for this debate and gives out some awards.

(9:53) — PRETRIAL DISMISSALS: They go through a list of honorable mentions that just missed the cut.

(15:17) — OPENING REMARKS: Everyone gives a one-minute opening statement and plays a clip to support their choice for cinema’s greatest meet-cute.

(21:10) — CROSS-EXAMINATION: The hosts engage in open discussion of the presented choices and offer rebuttals and further arguments for their picks.

(35:23) — LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: The hosts read some listener submissions and hear clips from the listener choices. Then, they pick one to be added to the final poll.

(48:08) — CLOSING STATEMENTS: They each get one uninterrupted minute to defend their choice.

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

