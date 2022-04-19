Dave and Chris are joined by veteran Wedgie Priya Krishna for a slow-cooked investigation of intergenerational tradition and ingenuity, as expressed through the nourishing medium of pilaf.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Priya Krishna
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
