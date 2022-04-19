

Dave and Chris are joined by veteran Wedgie Priya Krishna for a slow-cooked investigation of intergenerational tradition and ingenuity, as expressed through the nourishing medium of pilaf.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Priya Krishna

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts