The Toronto Raptors are entering the 2022 NBA playoffs equipped with the potential Rookie of the Year in Scottie Barnes, an All-NBA candidate in Pascal Siakam, and an emerging offensive powerhouse in Gary Trent Jr. Kevin O’Connor breaks down how Toronto is maximizing its roster and what it will take to make a deep playoff run.
Don’t Sleep on the Toronto Raptors
KOC looks at how Toronto is maximizing its roster and what it would take to make a deep playoff run
Share this story
The Latest
One Thing to Watch in Every NBA First-Round Playoff Series
The story lines, matchups, and players to watch ahead of opening weekend for the 2022 postseason
This Is NBA Playoffs ‘Jeopardy’
Chris and Seerat also discuss the MVP race, Doc Rivers, Paul George, and more
By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Trae Young Is Back, Much to the Chagrin of Playoff Favorites
The Hawks star reprised his role as the NBA’s most hated playoff villain by picking apart the Cavs in the play-in. Now he faces his toughest test yet, a showdown with the top-seeded Heat.
By Dan Devine
‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3 Deep Dive
Joanna and Dave Gonzales discuss the latest struggles with Mark and Steven
Trae Loves to Put on a Show, and NBA Playoff Weekend Preview. Plus: What Is Zion Doing?
Verno and KOC also blast the Hornets’ efforts on defense against the Hawks
By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Final Play-in Picks. Plus: NBA Playoff Series Leans and Weekend Betting Cards
JJ and House also determine where there may be some hidden value in the NBA’s first-round playoff series
By John Jastremski and Joe House