Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay kick the podcast off with a discussion of what it’d be like if Delta Sigma Theta ran the world (13:44), before addressing another fatal police shooting of an unarmed Black man (20:41). Plus, a comedy skit sparks social media debate (40:13), and it’s about time we dig into the Thought Warrior mailbag (1:07:59).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

