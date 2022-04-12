 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breakfast Sausage

Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and John deBary kick off the cooking on ‘Recipe Club’ Season 2 with a puff pastry-wrapped exploration of the best ground meat to eat in the morning: breakfast sausage

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and John deBary kick off the cooking on Recipe Club Season 2 with a puff pastry-wrapped exploration of the best ground meat to eat in the morning: breakfast sausage.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: John deBary
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

