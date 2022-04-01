 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Should You Be Afraid of TikTok?

Derek breaks down Meta’s issues with its social media rival

By Derek Thompson
In this photo illustration, a woman’s silhouette holds a... Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


This week, The Washington Post reported that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has been paying a Republican consulting firm to slime the reputation of its social media rival TikTok. According to emails shared between Meta and Targeted Victory, Facebook sought to blame TikTok for viral hoaxes that actually started on Facebook and then urged various journalists and politicians to amplify these hoaxes. Today’s guests are the journalists who broke the story: Taylor Lorenz and Drew Harwell. They explain why Facebook is afraid of TikTok; why the campaign to smear TikTok is so hypocritical and creepy; and why there are smarter reasons to be skeptical of the app.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Taylor Lorenz & Drew Harwell
Producer: Devon Manze

