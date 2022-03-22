A Conversation on Transgender Athletics With Activist Raquel Willis

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the controversy surrounding Lia Thomas’s achievement to become the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I championship (18:27), before welcoming writer Raquel Willis to share her perspective as a trans activist (38:17). Plus, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing kicks off (1:05:56) and Maury finally gets to retire (1:20:07).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Raquel Willis
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher