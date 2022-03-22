 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Conversation on Transgender Athletics With Activist Raquel Willis

Plus, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing kicks off and Maury finally gets to retire

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming &amp; Diving Championship Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the controversy surrounding Lia Thomas’s achievement to become the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I championship (18:27), before welcoming writer Raquel Willis to share her perspective as a trans activist (38:17). Plus, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing kicks off (1:05:56) and Maury finally gets to retire (1:20:07).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Raquel Willis
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

Ask a Marriage Counselor: How Messed Up Is the Couple in ‘Deep Water’?

From a clinical standpoint, the Van Allens (played by former real-life couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas) probably need to communicate more about things like parenting, and killing

By Miles Surrey

The Top Five Moves of the Last Five Days

The guys highlight the latest moves at the quarterback position and assess the current state of the QB market

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 2 more

Top Five ‘Atlanta’ Episodes and Season 3 Predictions

Charles and Logan discuss what’s to come for the FX series

By Charles Holmes and Logan Murdock

One Silver Lining for 10 Lottery-Bound NBA Teams

All isn’t lost, even if most of the games were. We take a glass-half-full look at the teams projected to miss the postseason and highlight what went right for them in 2021-22.

By Dan Devine

‘Atlanta’ Was Never Interested in a Hero’s Journey to Rap Stardom

Hip-hop is a passion, but on ‘Atlanta’ and in Atlanta, it’s also a job. Donald Glover’s series makes sure to never forget that.

By Justin Charity

‘Blade II’ Was Decades Ahead of Its Time

Twenty years ago, Wesley Snipes and Guillermo del Toro paved the way for everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to ‘Twilight’

By John Wilmes