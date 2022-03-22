 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Most Egregious Best Picture Snub Ever

Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller discuss what the most egregious Best Picture snub ever is

By Joanna Robinson, Neil Miller, and Dave Gonzales
ABC’s Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards


(3:09) — RECAP: Dave, Joanna, and Neil reveal the results of last week’s poll.

(4:00) — TOPIC: They introduce this week’s focus, the most egregious Best Picture snub ever, and discuss the Oscars’ recent attempts to stay relevant.

(11:15) — RULES: Neil explains the rules for this debate.

(12:23) — ORDER: Dave lists the order in which each host will give opening statements.

(13:24) — OPENING REMARKS: Everyone gives a one-minute opening statement in support of their choice for the most egregious Best Picture snub ever.

(17: 12) — CROSS-EXAMINATION: They engage in open discussion of the presented choices, offering rebuttals and further arguments for their picks

(34:55) — LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: The hosts read some listener submissions and pick one to be added to the final poll.

(45:22) — CLOSING STATEMENTS: They each get one more, uninterrupted minute to defend their choice.

Now it’s up for you to decide! What is the most egregious Best Picture snub ever? You can vote for a winner on The Ringer’s website, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson and Neil Miller.
Production: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

