 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Cult of Kanye and Isabelle Khurshudyan on the War in Ukraine

Van and Rachel also discuss ‘The Power of the Dog’ director Jane Campion’s trending weekend

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Kanye West’s latest online activity, including his threats to D.L. Hughley (18:56), before discussing The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion’s trending weekend (32:52). Plus, Washington Post foreign correspondent Isabelle Khurshudyan joins from Odessa, Ukraine, to give us an update on where things stand in the Russia-Ukraine war (44:16).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Isabelle Khurshudyan
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

Who Is Batman’s Greatest Antagonist?

First, Joanna and Co. set some ground rules before diving into opening statements and cross examination. Now it’s up to you to decide.

By Joanna Robinson

The Rose Ceremony From Hell, Love Vomit, and Poor Rachel

Juliet and Callie end the pod by speculating what juicy details will be learned on tomorrow night’s episode

By Juliet Litman

Joe Buck to ESPN, Quarterback Media Transactions, ‘Broadcast News,’ and a Tribute to Brent Renaud

Bryan and David discuss the media involvement surrounding player communications and breaking news, from Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay to Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

‘Dune’ Is Worthy of Winning Best Picture

As the Oscars move to honor fan-voted awards, ‘Dune’ winning Best Picture is exactly what the Academy needs: a blockbuster celebrating the inimitable, awe-inspiring power of the big screen that everyone can get behind

By Miles Surrey

Who Speaks for Chelsea Football Club?

Chelsea’s future is mired in uncertainty after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government for his ties to Vladimir Putin

By Musa Okwonga

‘Titanic’ 25th Anniversary With Bill Simmons and Van Lathan

Bill and Van revisit the iconic romantic drama

By Bill Simmons and Van Lathan