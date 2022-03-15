The Cult of Kanye and Isabelle Khurshudyan on the War in Ukraine

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Kanye West’s latest online activity, including his threats to D.L. Hughley (18:56), before discussing The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion’s trending weekend (32:52). Plus, Washington Post foreign correspondent Isabelle Khurshudyan joins from Odessa, Ukraine, to give us an update on where things stand in the Russia-Ukraine war (44:16).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Isabelle Khurshudyan
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
