Wos is back to discuss the announcement that Luka Doncic’s first signature sneaker with Jordan brand will be releasing later this year, as well as the Nike Air Trainer SC “Auburn”—a.k.a., the Bo Jacksons. He also runs through some of his favorite and least favorite off-court outfits of the week in Cop or Drop.
Luka’s First Jordan Signature Shoe Will Release in 2022
