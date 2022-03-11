 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Luka’s First Jordan Signature Shoe Will Release in 2022

Wos also runs through some of his favorite and least favorite off-court outfits of the week

By Wosny Lambre

Wos is back to discuss the announcement that Luka Doncic’s first signature sneaker with Jordan brand will be releasing later this year, as well as the Nike Air Trainer SC “Auburn”—a.k.a., the Bo Jacksons. He also runs through some of his favorite and least favorite off-court outfits of the week in Cop or Drop.

