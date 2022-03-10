Tony Raines on Coming Into His Own on ‘The Challenge’ and His Complicated Relationship With Johnny Bananas

After forming one of the most complex and fascinating relationships on The Challenge, Johnny Bananas and Tony Raines hash out all the details of their friendship and foeship. They start with Tony’s turbulent start in reality television on Real World: Skeletons and the fights and the injuries on his first Challenge season, Battle of the Bloodlines. Then they go through Tony’s finest and lowest moments on the show, from Rivals 3 to Invasion of the Champions, and all the defining moments of their relationship throughout Dirty 30, Vendettas, and Final Reckoning, including what really happened behind the scenes during the fateful Milk and Cookies Elimination.
Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Tony Raines
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Subscribe: Spotify