Super Bowl Picks With Kevin Clark, the Nets and Sixers Arguments for a Harden-Simmons Trade, Plus Stories From Vegas

Russillo shares his thoughts on how both the Sixers and Nets could talk themselves into a Ben Simmons–James Harden trade, as well as the Cavaliers adding Caris LeVert (0:28). Then Ryen is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to make Super Bowl picks, tell stories from Radio Row, discuss QBs to watch in the offseason, and more (13:13). Finally, Ryen talks about his trip to Las Vegas to attend both the NFL Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star Game, before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (47:59).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
