The Russian Invasion of Ukraine and DJ Akademiks on Misinformation



Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (2:19), before welcoming Terrell Jermaine Star, host of the Black Diplomats podcast, to discuss what he’s seeing in Kyiv (19:50). Plus, the disparity between the WNBA and NBA is broken down (40:58), and DJ Akademiks joins to discuss his reporting of the Megan Thee Stallion/Tory Lanez case (52:12).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Guest: Terrell Jermaine Starr and DJ Akademics

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher