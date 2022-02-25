 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine and DJ Akademiks on Misinformation

Plus, there’s a breakdown of the disparity between the WNBA and NBA

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Russia Starts Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (2:19), before welcoming Terrell Jermaine Star, host of the Black Diplomats podcast, to discuss what he’s seeing in Kyiv (19:50). Plus, the disparity between the WNBA and NBA is broken down (40:58), and DJ Akademiks joins to discuss his reporting of the Megan Thee Stallion/Tory Lanez case (52:12).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Terrell Jermaine Starr and DJ Akademics
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

