 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Reacting to the Verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery Trial and Trying to Define Justice

Rachel and Van share their thoughts on the guilty verdict

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan
Sentencing Hearing Held For Men Convicted Of Ahmaud Arbery Murder Photo by Stephen B. Morton-Pool/Getty Images


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay first discuss their childhood churches (2:00) and then react to the guilty verdict in the federal hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers (17:00). Next, they talk about Juwan Howard’s altercation after Sunday’s Wisconsin-Michigan game and what type of punishment that merited (36:00), before closing with a conversation about how we talk to our parents about sex (1:11:00).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

50 Shades of Wide Receiver Prospects

The hosts break down each receiver’s strengths and weaknesses and then compare them to NFL players on a scale of 1-50

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and 1 more

Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, Jalen Suggs, and Cade Cunningham vs. Franz Wagner

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks react to the weekend’s events

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

Russia and Ukraine Coverage, NBA Locker Rooms, and RIP P.J. O’Rourke

Bryan and David respond to coverage about Russia’s invasion of eastern Ukraine and discuss Adam Silver’s recent comments about restricting locker room access

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

A Kevin Wildes–Dave Jacoby Reunion, Plus Freddie Gibbs Finally Comes On

Bill, Jacoby, and Wildes discuss a wide range of topics, including NBA All-Star Weekend, LeBron James’s future in Los Angeles, and Aaron Rodgers on social media

By Bill Simmons and David Jacoby

Recapping All-Star Festivities and Predicting Second-Half Story Lines

Verno and KOC debate what the NBA can do to bring excitement back to the slam dunk contest before discussing whether the MVP is Joel Embiid’s to lose, the Suns’ chances without Chris Paul, LeBron James getting sour with the Lakers, and more

By Justin Verrier and Kevin O'Connor

NFL Prizm Year-by-Year Review, Ben Simmons Card Values, and Mailbag Questions

Plus, Mike and Jesse discuss how the NBA playoffs might affect cards

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson