Reacting to the Verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery Trial and Trying to Define Justice

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay first discuss their childhood churches (2:00) and then react to the guilty verdict in the federal hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers (17:00). Next, they talk about Juwan Howard’s altercation after Sunday’s Wisconsin-Michigan game and what type of punishment that merited (36:00), before closing with a conversation about how we talk to our parents about sex (1:11:00).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Mike Wargon
