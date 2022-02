Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss Kanye West’s troublesome social media activity (7:28) before welcoming Jeen-Yuhs directors Coodie and Chike to discuss the evolution of Kanye in their new Netflix documentary (26:23). Plus, the NFL hires Loretta Lynch (18:18), and Eric Adams meets with drill rap artists (1:12:44).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Guest: Coodie and Chike

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

