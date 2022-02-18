 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joakim Noah Explains His Beef With LeBron

Plus, discussing the new Air Jordan 3 and other NBA All-Star Weekend news

By Wosny Lambre

Wos is joined by former NBA All-Star Joakim Noah to discuss the early 2010s Bulls rivalry with the Heat, his beef with LeBron James throughout his career, and his relationship with Phil Jackson. He then shares some of the latest Air Jordans that will be released, including the Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal” that’s dropping this All-Star weekend.

