 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The NFL Food City Playoffs: Super Belly Bowl

After some close calls, only the Buffalo wings and the Philly cheesesteak remain

By House of Carbs and Craig Horlbeck
AP Images

These palatable playoffs have finally reached their conclusion. There were some close calls, but in the end only the wings from Buffalo and the Philly cheesesteak remained. With the help of Mallory Rubin, David Jacoby, and Craig Horlbeck, House must now determine the sole winner and crown a Super Belly Bowl chompion.

The only way to know if they got this right is to bellysource it! Find us on Twitter @HouseOfCarbs and on Instagram @TheHouseOfCarbs and let us know.

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck
Guests: Mallory Rubin and David Jacoby
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In House of Carbs

The Latest

‘The Ringer NFL Show’ on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVI

Your favorite hosts interview NFL players and luminaries before the Super Bowl

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and 6 more

Final Super Bowl LVI Betting Cards

Warren and House share which sides and totals they’re on and discuss which prop bets they feel the strongest about

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

‘The Bachelor’ Midseason Awards

Juliet and Callie pick the best dressed, most likely to run for president, first pick for ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and more

By Juliet Litman

Adesanya’s Reign Continues, Tuivasa Pulls the Upset, and Cannonier Makes His Case

The guys discuss another successful title defense for Israel Adesanya and whether the judges got the scorecards right

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna discuss the divisive season, the finale reunion, and Boba’s last stand

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Play

‘Slow News Day’ at the Super Bowl: Joe Montana, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and More

Kevin Clark and the crew spent the week at radio row in Los Angeles, interviewing some of our biggest guests ever ahead of Sunday’s championship game

By Kevin Clark