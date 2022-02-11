Analyzing the Biden–Crack Pipe Headlines and Anna Malaika Tubbs on Black Motherhood

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay break down the Biden administration’s harm-reduction plan and conversations around the crack pipe headlines (19:08), before discussing new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s response to questions about racial identity (48:34). Plus advocate and New York Times bestselling author Anna Malaika Tubbs joins to discuss her new book, The Three Mothers (1:01:37).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Anna Malaika Tubbs
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
