Analyzing the Biden–Crack Pipe Headlines and Anna Malaika Tubbs on Black Motherhood

Van and Rachel break down the Biden administration’s harm-reduction plan and conversations around the crack pipe headlines, before discussing new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s response to questions about racial identity

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay break down the Biden administration’s harm-reduction plan and conversations around the crack pipe headlines (19:08), before discussing new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s response to questions about racial identity (48:34). Plus advocate and New York Times bestselling author Anna Malaika Tubbs joins to discuss her new book, The Three Mothers (1:01:37).


Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Anna Malaika Tubbs
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

