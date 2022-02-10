‘Survivor: Micronesia’ Rewatch With Cirie Fields

Tyson and Riley are joined by four-time Survivor contestant Cirie Fields to break down her Micronesia gameplay. She talks about the awkwardness of showmances, takes credit for Erik giving up immunity, and explains how close the black widow brigade really was. Plus, hear her thoughts on only two players making it to final tribal council and whether she thinks she could have won that season.
Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Cirie Fields
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Mike Wargon
