Big Wos is joined by Timothy Goodman, the designer of the new KD15 shoe, to discuss how he got to work with Kevin Durant’s team, the inspirations behind the shoe’s standout design, and more. Wos then breaks down Nike dropping Kyrie Irving’s signature shoe, Jerry Lorenzo’s announcement for future Adidas x Fear of God collaborations, and his excitement for the return of Charles Barkley’s shoe.
Nike KD15 Designer Timothy Goodman Shares the Shoe’s Backstory. Plus, Nike Drops Kyrie.
