Filed under:

NFL Headlines, Aaron Judge Staying in New York, and Wax Update With Doug Caskey

Plus, Desmond Ridder, the 2022 draft class, Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady, and more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Mike and Jesse start by discussing some NFL headlines and their impact on the hobby (5:38). They bring up Desmond Ridder starting in Atlanta, the 2022 draft class, and Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady. Afterward, they talk Aaron Judge staying with the Yankees (17:30). Later they’re joined by Doug Caskey from Mojo Breaks to talk about some recent wax (25:18). Then they finish the pod by answering your mailbag questions (47:20).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Doug Caskey
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

