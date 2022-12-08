NFL Headlines, Aaron Judge Staying in New York, and Wax Update With Doug Caskey

Mike and Jesse start by discussing some NFL headlines and their impact on the hobby (5:38). They bring up Desmond Ridder starting in Atlanta, the 2022 draft class, and Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady. Afterward, they talk Aaron Judge staying with the Yankees (17:30). Later they’re joined by Doug Caskey from Mojo Breaks to talk about some recent wax (25:18). Then they finish the pod by answering your mailbag questions (47:20).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Doug Caskey
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
