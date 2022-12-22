

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss cinema’s best non-Batman detective. First, they get into Glass Onion and the recent resurgence of whodunits (4:42). Then, before getting into the debate, they talk about some of the best candidates they had to leave out—including Sherlock Holmes (29:07). Later, they reveal their picks for cinema’s best non-Batman detective (40:06) before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to be added to the final poll (56:53).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Who is cinema’s best non-Batman detective? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll Who is cinema’s best non-Batman detective? Neil: Lisbeth Salander from ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’

Joanna: Hercule Poirot from the Agatha Christie novel adaptations

Dave: Wadsworth from ‘Clue’

Listener (Emma): Nick and Nora Charles from ‘The Thin Man’ vote view results 27% Neil: Lisbeth Salander from ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ (13 votes)

40% Joanna: Hercule Poirot from the Agatha Christie novel adaptations (19 votes)

17% Dave: Wadsworth from ‘Clue’ (8 votes)

14% Listener (Emma): Nick and Nora Charles from ‘The Thin Man’ (7 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

You can send your picks for next week's topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics.

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

