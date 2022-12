Van and Rachel discuss the latest in the Tory Lanez trial (16:14), before welcoming rapper and podcaster Glasses Malone to react to Gunna’s plea deal in the RICO case (1:00:16). Plus, with the health of the world’s most famous mountain lion in question, conservationist Beth Pratt joins to discuss P-22 (1:15:04).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Glasses Malone and Beth Pratt

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

