‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Episodes 1-4



Every Tuesday, Ringer besties Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter will be joining forces to recap Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami. Chelsea and Zack begin their discussion of the first four episodes by chatting about their favorite taglines (4:09); then they break down some of the superfluous drama (7:52) before getting into the Lisa and Lenny of it all (32:42). Finally, Zack explains Lenny’s messiness on social media (49:44).

Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter

Producer: Devon Manze

