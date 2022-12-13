 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Episodes 1-4

Chelsea and Zack break down the first four episodes of the new season

By Chelsea Stark
Peacock


Every Tuesday, Ringer besties Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter will be joining forces to recap Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami. Chelsea and Zack begin their discussion of the first four episodes by chatting about their favorite taglines (4:09); then they break down some of the superfluous drama (7:52) before getting into the Lisa and Lenny of it all (32:42). Finally, Zack explains Lenny’s messiness on social media (49:44).

Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

Looking at the Top of Each Conference, New NBA Awards, and Reaction from Celtics-Clippers

Verno and KOC discuss Kawhi Leonard’s performance against Boston

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

The Recipe Club Season 2 Finale

Dave, Chris, Priya, Rachel, Bryan, and John gather to review the triumphs and mishaps of the Club’s second year and reveal the 2022 Recipe Club Champion

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Predicting AFC Wild Cards. Plus: Favorite NFL Bets and Tuesday NBA Preview.

The East Coast Bias boys break down Jets-Lions and Giants-Commanders before sharing their favorite bets of the week and previewing Tuesday’s NBA slate

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Smoke DZA on the New Day, What to Do With Bobby and Alexa Bliss, and the CM Punk Work

Rosenberg and Smoke DZA also talk about William Regal’s move to WWE and how it will harm AEW’s storytelling

By Peter Rosenberg

The Snubs and Surprises of the Golden Globe Noms, ‘The Whale,’ and the Brendan Fraser Hall of Fame

Zach Baron joins Sean and Amanda for an action-packed episode that hits on the Golden Globe nominations

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Domantas Sabonis Is Becoming the NBA’s Apex Post Player

The Kings have turned Domas loose this season, leading to newfound success for both the beleaguered franchise and its All-Star center

By Michael Pina