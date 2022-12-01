

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss the best TV holiday specials. First, they get into the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (3:41). Then, before talking about the best, they recall some of the most disappointing TV holiday specials (27:44). Later, they reveal their picks (50:50) before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to be added to the final poll (1:02:47).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best TV holiday special? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop-culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best TV holiday special? Joanna: 'The Office' (UK) Christmas Special, Part 2

Neil: ‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’

Dave: ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Listener (Rosie): 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!'

0% Neil: ‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’ (0 votes)

26% Dave: ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ (4 votes)

vote view results

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

