Filed under:

We Interview Crystal Kung Minkoff! Plus ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 6 and ‘Potomac’ Episode 4.

Rachel and Jodi are joined by Crystal Kung Minkoff, then get into some recent Bravo news

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker


To kick off this week’s Morally Corrupt podcast, Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker are joined by Crystal Kung Minkoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who dishes all about the latest reunion and her memories of that infamous Aspen trip (00:52)! Then Rachel and Jodi break down Season 3, Episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (42:09). And finally, Rachel teams up with Callie Curry to discuss Season 7, Episode 4 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (01:07:41).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Crystal Kung Minkoff, Jodi Walker, and Callie Curry
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

