 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best Movie About Making Movies

Plus, Dave, Joanna, and Neil share their favorite Spielberg films, documentaries about filmmaking, and a handful of pre-trial dismissals

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Universal Pictures


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna hold a debate over the best movie about making movies. They first discuss the results of last week’s poll before discussing the film that inspired their debate, The Fablemans (1:33). Later, they share their favorite Spielberg films, documentaries about filmmaking, and a handful of pre-trial dismissals (26:40). After that, they present their choices for the best movie about making movies (41:10) and read some standout listener submissions (53:35).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best movie about making movies? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

What is the best movie about making movies?

view results
  • 0%
    The Hosts: ‘Cinema Paradiso’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Brandon (Listener): ‘Singin’ in the Rain’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Shane (Listener): ‘Tropic Thunder’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Michelle (Listener): ‘The Muppet Movie’
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Production: Kai Grady and Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

‘Andor’ Episode 12 Instant Reactions

Plus, the Midnight Boys give the first season a ranking on the Midnight Meter and discuss what they would like to see in Season 2

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Shoulder-gate, and Are the Bears Running Fields Too Damn Much?

Plus, talking the Bulls’ win over the Celtics and Ben Simmons’s return to Philadelphia

By Jason Goff

A ‘Cheap Heat’ Thanksgiving Special: MJF the Champ, ‘WarGames’ Picks, and We Have a Confession To Make

The guys also discuss where Jon Moxley goes from here

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Week 12 Preview: Giants-Cowboys, Patriots-Vikings, Bengals-Titans

Danny, Ben, and Steven preview the Thanksgiving games and a couple of Sunday games, including Bengals-Titans

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more

‘Andor’ Finale Breakdown: We Love This Show More Than Anything It Could Ever Do Wrong

Though the satisfactory finale is something short of triumphant, it doesn’t diminish the magic of the season as a whole

By Ben Lindbergh

Power-Ranking the Players We Are NOT Thankful For

Plus, the guys build their favorite parlay for the Thanksgiving Day slate

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more