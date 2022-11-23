

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna hold a debate over the best movie about making movies. They first discuss the results of last week’s poll before discussing the film that inspired their debate, The Fablemans (1:33). Later, they share their favorite Spielberg films, documentaries about filmmaking, and a handful of pre-trial dismissals (26:40). After that, they present their choices for the best movie about making movies (41:10) and read some standout listener submissions (53:35).

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Production: Kai Grady and Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

