Drama at the UFC 281 Weigh-Ins: Pereira Cuts It Close, Adesanya Seeks Revenge, and Poirier vs. Chandler Expectations

The guys provide unmatched coverage of the UFC 281 weigh-ins and all of the story lines surrounding one of the most anticipated UFC pay-per-views of the year

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC 281 Official Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC


Live from New York City, the kings of Spotify Live—Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall—provide unmatched coverage of the UFC 281 weigh-ins and all of the story lines surrounding one of the most anticipated UFC pay-per-views of the year. While awaiting the arrival of Alex Pereira (1:51:27), the guys discuss:

• Pereira’s quick path to the title and if his lack of Octagon experience will impact the outcome of the main event (12:58)

• Israel Adesanya’s demeanor this week as he heads into the biggest fight of his career, why his once-bright star has taken a huge hit, and if the ghosts of his past will come back to haunt him tomorrow night (17:45)

• Heat between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler and predictions for a fight that’s guaranteed to be a banger (41:54)

• The strawweight title fight and why Carla Esparza just doesn’t resonate at all with fight fans (54:15)

• Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann and if ‘Meatball Molly’ can carry her momentum from London over to New York City (1:15:44)

Plus, a caller tells a story about running into Dana White at his hotel (1:33:51) and the guys tell you all about tonight’s LIVE PODCAST at Hill Country Barbecue (57:15). For last-minute tickets to tonight’s event, please visit hillcountry.com/ringer.

Next episode: Saturday, November 12, immediately following the end of Adesanya vs. Pereira. To participate in the live chat and call into the show, download the Spotify Live app. Otherwise, listen live on Spotify by following The Ringer MMA Show.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Spotify

