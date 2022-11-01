What Do We Want From Rihanna’s Comeback? “Lift Me Up” and the State of Rihanna’s Music Career

Charles sits down with writer Justin Charity to discuss first reactions to Rihanna’s lead single “Lift Me Up” from the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (1:36). They also share their general feelings on the pop-culture process of re-eulogizing Chadwick Boseman and the existence of Black Panther (7:08), where Rihanna’s music career is going leading up to the Super Bowl (15:09), and “Lift Me Up” ratings (29:06).
Host: Chalres Holmes
Guest: Justin Charity
Producers: Jade Whaley and Justin Sayles
