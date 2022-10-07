 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Recovering From ‘TNF’ and Finding Winners for Sunday

Sharp and House begin by discussing the ugly Colts-Broncos game before moving onto the rest of the Week 5 slate

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


Sharp and House begin by discussing the ugly Colts-Broncos game (1:00) before moving on to the rest of the Week 5 slate. They share their thoughts on Bengals-Ravens (11:00), Cowboys-Rams (23:00), and Seahawks-Saints (34:00), and House explains why the Eagles are his best bet of the week (43:00). Finally, they close by giving out their favorite teaser legs and parlays (50:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

