Recovering From ‘TNF’ and Finding Winners for Sunday

Sharp and House begin by discussing the ugly Colts-Broncos game (1:00) before moving on to the rest of the Week 5 slate. They share their thoughts on Bengals-Ravens (11:00), Cowboys-Rams (23:00), and Seahawks-Saints (34:00), and House explains why the Eagles are his best bet of the week (43:00). Finally, they close by giving out their favorite teaser legs and parlays (50:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
