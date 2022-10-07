 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bill Simmons on Everything Brady and Terrible Studio Shows, Plus Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Concussions and the State of NASCAR

Kevin is joined by Bill Simmons to discuss all current things Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, as well as some of the worst studio shows that he has seen. Then, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his experiences with concussions and what he thinks needs to be done across all contact sports.

By Kevin Clark and Bill Simmons

Kevin is joined by Bill Simmons to discuss all current things Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, as well as some of the worst studio shows that he has seen (0:31). Then, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his experiences with concussions and what he thinks needs to be done across all contact sports. He also explains why he thinks there aren’t as many NASCAR stars as there were in his era and how that can be changed (27:29).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Bill Simmons, Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Producer: Richie Bozek
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

