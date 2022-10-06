 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

More Bellingham Brilliance in the Champions League, Plus the Yates Report on Abuse in the NWSL

Musa and Ryan summarize Sally Yates’s report, what led to it, and the immediate outcomes from its publication before discussing other news from the world of soccer

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Sevilla FC v Borussia Dortmund: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images


This week, a report was published detailing sustained and widespread abuse throughout the NWSL. Musa and Ryan begin by summarizing Sally Yates’s report, what led to it, and the immediate outcomes from its publication (04:19). Next up, it’s the Champions League, where Jude Bellingham once again stole the show in Dortmund’s win over Sevilla, which saw Julen Lopetegui lose his job (17:52). They round up the rest of the games (36:22), including Napoli’s demolition of Ajax (46:36), plus Xabi Alonso becomes Bayer Leverkusen’s new head coach and much more.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

The Latest

Tom Cruise and an Explosive Scientology Book

Mike Rinder, former Church of Scientology executive, talks about leaving the church, ‘Top Gun,’ his new book, and more

By Matthew Belloni

This Week’s Fozcast: The Icon Himself, Mr. Robbie Williams!

Robbie joins Ben and Tom to chat about what it’s like to perform in front of a crowd of 360,000 people, the pressures of touring, what Soccer Aid means to him, and a surreal moment involving Maradona, Ruud Gullit, and Ben Shephard

By Ben Foster

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani Showed Us Every Way to Be Great at Baseball

Just because voters have to choose between Judge and Ohtani for AL MVP doesn’t mean we do. Their seasons were too singular, and too historic, for only one of them to "win."

By Ben Lindbergh

Making Maryland’s Decade With Wes Moore

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore joins Bakari to discuss reclaiming the value of patriotism from insurrectionists, finding the balance between police accountability and public safety, and more

By Bakari Sellers

The Beautiful Blue Twisted Fantasies of Alvvays

After a five-year hiatus, the Toronto indie-pop outfit returns this week with ‘Blue Rev,’ another dreamy collection of excellent anthems. Frontperson Molly Rankin talks about the new record—and more importantly, her fantasy basketball team.

By Ian Cohen
Play

Geno Smith Is Better for the Seahawks Than Russ

Plus, Ben explains how the Colts franchise is in a bad spot and why that has caused a disappointing start to their season

By Ben Solak