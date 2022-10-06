More Bellingham Brilliance in the Champions League, Plus the Yates Report on Abuse in the NWSL

This week, a report was published detailing sustained and widespread abuse throughout the NWSL. Musa and Ryan begin by summarizing Sally Yates’s report, what led to it, and the immediate outcomes from its publication (04:19). Next up, it’s the Champions League, where Jude Bellingham once again stole the show in Dortmund’s win over Sevilla, which saw Julen Lopetegui lose his job (17:52). They round up the rest of the games (36:22), including Napoli’s demolition of Ajax (46:36), plus Xabi Alonso becomes Bayer Leverkusen’s new head coach and much more.
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn