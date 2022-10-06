 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Geno Smith Is Better for the Seahawks Than Russ

Plus, Ben explains how the Colts franchise is in a bad spot and why that has caused a disappointing start to their season

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how Geno Smith has been able to operate the Seattle Seahawks’ offense in ways that Russell Wilson could not and would not have been able to. Plus, he explains how the Colts franchise is in a bad spot and why that has caused a disappointing start to their season.

