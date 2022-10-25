NFL Week 8 Bets, Previewing the World Series, and a Tuesday NBA Parlay

This week the East Coast Bias boys recap Monday night’s matchup between the Patriots and Bears (1:00) before discussing what kind of boost the Colts can expect from starting Sam Ehlinger (8:00). Then, they share their favorite bets for Week 8 (13:00) and their picks for the World Series (24:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out a parlay for Tuesday’s NBA slate (28:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify