 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 8 Bets, Previewing the World Series, and a Tuesday NBA Parlay

Plus, the guys discuss what kind of boost the Colts can expect from starting Sam Ehlinger

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
NFL: OCT 23 Colts at Titans Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


This week the East Coast Bias boys recap Monday night’s matchup between the Patriots and Bears (1:00) before discussing what kind of boost the Colts can expect from starting Sam Ehlinger (8:00). Then, they share their favorite bets for Week 8 (13:00) and their picks for the World Series (24:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out a parlay for Tuesday’s NBA slate (28:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

On the Night Anfernee Simons Became a Blowtorch

Portland’s young guard had an earth-shaking third quarter against the Nuggets

By Tyler Parker

Emery to Villa, Women’s World Cup Draw, and Flowers for Kepa

Wrighty, Flo, and Musa also chat about Ian’s trip to Philadelphia for the Premier League Fan Fest and Fulham’s impressive performances so far this season

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

UNDR CTRL: Bayley’s Success in the Misery Business and Her Quest for Bianca Belair’s Title

An examination of the world of sports entertainment, where off-camera, performers like Bayley routinely lose everything to put themselves into the position to win when the eyes of the world are on them

By Nick Bond
Play

How to Kill a Dragon

The Targaryen civil war has arrived in ‘House of the Dragon.’ Ahead of the Dance of the Dragons, Zach Kram delves deep into the history of dragon slaying in Westeros.

By Zach Kram

Midterm Election FAQ: Can We Trust the Polls? Are Democrats Doomed?

Kristen Soltis Anderson joins the show to discuss the closest races in Georgia and Pennsylvania, whether Donald Trump is an overall help or hindrance to the GOP, and why the golden age of polling is over

By Derek Thompson

The Simple Math Behind the Colts’ Decision to Turn to Sam Ehlinger

Benching Matt Ryan isn’t about trying to find a better passer—it’s about trying to find a better runner. Indianapolis looks poised to show us the true value of a quarterback who can escape pressure and scramble.

By Ben Solak