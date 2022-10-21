‘Potomac’ Episode 2, ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 4, and ‘Beverly Hills’ Reunion Part 2

Rachel begins the episode by breaking down some Bravo news with Callie Curry (1:30), before diving into Season 7, Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (14:39). Then, Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to discuss Season 3, Episode 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (31:34), as well as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion, Part 2 (54:58).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
