Florida’s Voter Fraud Arrests, and Cheri Beasley’s Race for Senate

Van and Rachel discuss the confusion following arrests for alleged voter fraud in Florida (11:59), and an Arizona GOP candidate arrested for masturbating near a preschool (23:53). Plus, senate candidate for North Carolina, Cheri Beasley, joins to discuss her plan to represent the state (31:58), and a Massachusetts woman resists arrest with the help of hundreds of bees (1:05:43).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Cheri Beasley
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
