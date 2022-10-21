 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida’s Voter Fraud Arrests, and Cheri Beasley’s Race for Senate

Plus, there’s discussion about a Massachusetts woman who resisted arrest with the help of hundreds of bees

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van and Rachel discuss the confusion following arrests for alleged voter fraud in Florida (11:59), and an Arizona GOP candidate arrested for masturbating near a preschool (23:53). Plus, senate candidate for North Carolina, Cheri Beasley, joins to discuss her plan to represent the state (31:58), and a Massachusetts woman resists arrest with the help of hundreds of bees (1:05:43).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Cheri Beasley
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

