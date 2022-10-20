 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9 Discussion and Thoughts

Dave, Joanna, and Neil also discuss this week’s poll: Which Westerosi child would you bet on to win in the fighting pit?

By Neil Miller, Joanna Robinson, and Dave Gonzales
HBO


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 9, “The Green Council.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode (2:11). Then, they answer some listener questions about the episode and some of the changes from the book (15:40). Later, they discuss this week’s poll: Which Westerosi child would you bet on to win in the fighting pit? (54:06) Finally, they head into the Storm, where they discuss—in book-spoiling detail—what’s to come in the final episode of the season and what could be saved for next season. Plus, they do some dragon math (1:10:47).

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll! Which Westerosi child would you bet on to win in the fighting pit? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Poll

Which Westerosi child would you bet on to win in the fighting pit?

view results
  • 39%
    Joanna: Lyanna Mormont
    (9 votes)
  • 8%
    Neil: Meera Reed
    (2 votes)
  • 4%
    Dave: Willem Blackwood
    (1 vote)
  • 47%
    The People’s Choice: Arya Stark (Season 1)
    (11 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

The Marcus Graham Project With Larry Yarrell and Lincoln Stephens

Cofounders of the Marcus Graham Project, Larry Yarrell and Lincoln Stephens, join Bakari to discuss the inspiration behind increasing diversity in the ad industry, why heterogeneity in leadership is important, and providing opportunities for HBCU students

By Bakari Sellers

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 2 With Nany

Nany joins Johnny to tell the story of how Team Banany came to be, talk about her conflict with Turbo and the rookies’ risky strategy, and break down the daily challenge and elimination in Episode 2

By Johnny Bananas

The Offspring

Spin editorial director Daniel Kohn joins the show to discuss how the Offspring ushered in renewed interest in punk rock and became one of the bestselling punk rock bands of all time

By Yasi Salek

Banks

Sean Fennessey has an idea on how to change the banking system

By Sean Fennessey, Bill Simmons, and 1 more

‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 5

Tyson, Riley, and Michele Fitzgerald discuss Ryan’s surprising decision to throw the challenge, explain how Geo’s misplaced confidence led to his downfall, and compliment the excellent ‘Survivor’ behind-the-scenes work

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Yankees Drop ALCS Game 1, Nets Get Blown Out, and Zach Braziller on the Knicks’ Opener

Zach also talks about Cam Reddish and the overall outlook for the Knicks this season

By John Jastremski