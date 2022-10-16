‘Morally Corrupt’ Reporting From BravoCon Day 2. Plus, an Interview With Dr. Wendy Osefo!

The Morally Corrupt crew reports to you live from their hotel rooms on Day 2 of BravoCon 2022! Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Chelsea Stark-Jones recap all of the drama from Saturday at BravoCon and chat about the wildest moments they witnessed throughout the day (00:52). Then, Juliet chats with Dr. Wendy Osefo to discuss the wild weekend and The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 (43:53).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Jodi Walker, Juliet Litman, and Wendy Osefo
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
