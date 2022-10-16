 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Morally Corrupt’ Reporting From BravoCon Day 2. Plus, an Interview With Dr. Wendy Osefo!

Rachel, Jodi, and Chelsea recap all of the drama from Saturday at BravoCon and chat about the wildest moments they witnessed

By Rachel Lindsay, Juliet Litman, and Jodi Walker
BravoCon - Season 2022 Photo by: Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images


The Morally Corrupt crew reports to you live from their hotel rooms on Day 2 of BravoCon 2022! Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Chelsea Stark-Jones recap all of the drama from Saturday at BravoCon and chat about the wildest moments they witnessed throughout the day (00:52). Then, Juliet chats with Dr. Wendy Osefo to discuss the wild weekend and The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 (43:53).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Jodi Walker, Juliet Litman, and Wendy Osefo
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

