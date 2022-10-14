 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alex Jones Pays, and a Conversation With a Thought Warrior

Plus, Rachel does a peak ‘Legal Eagle’ breakdown, and a mailbag centered on “literate culture”

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van and Rachel react to Alex Jones being ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in Sandy Hook defamation damages (23:15). Plus, multimedia journalist and Thought Warrior Nicki Mayo joins to discuss the discourse coming out of the “All Lives Matter” conversation on the previous episode (34:03), Rachel does a peak Legal Eagle breakdown (58:30), and a mailbag centered on literate culture (1:27:08).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Nicki Mayo
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

