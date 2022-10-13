 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Discussion and Thoughts

Dave, Joanna, and Neil answer some listener questions before talking about this week’s poll: Which character would you least want to make your enemy?

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
HBO/Ringer illustration


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode (1:36). Then, they answer some listener questions (12:19) before talking about this week’s poll: Which character would you least want to make your enemy (42:52)? Later they head into The Storm, where they discuss—in book-spoiling detail—what’s to come in the final two episodes of the season and how future seasons could play out (58:15).

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll! Which character would you least want to make your enemy? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

Play

The Hard Truth About NFL Analytics

Ben Solak breaks down why the entire NFL, from coaches to the fans watching at home, should embrace a larger presence of analytical decisions

By Ben Solak

Commanders-Bears Preview and CFB Picks for Week 7

Austin does a deep dive into Commanders-Bears with Raheem Palmer. Then, Austin and Rodger Sherman go through this week’s college football schedule.

By Austin Gayle, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

‘My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives’ With Charlayne Hunter-Gault

Bakari talks to Charlayne about being an active member of the civil rights movement and how the American media can better inform citizens

By Bakari Sellers

Eagles-Cowboys Preview: It’s Dallas Week!

Sheil and Ben have gone over the film, crunched the numbers, and are ready to tell you whether the Eagles will come out victorious against their NFC East rivals

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Third Eye Blind

Yasi Salek and Chris Black break down Third Eye Blind’s catalog and try to get to the core of who frontman Stephan Jenkins really is

By Yasi Salek

Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 Reaction: Braves Even the Series 1-1

Sheil and Pat Gallen of CBS Philadelphia talk about the upsetting loss, and what to expect from the Phils as they return home

By Sheil Kapadia