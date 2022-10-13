‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Discussion and Thoughts



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode (1:36). Then, they answer some listener questions (12:19) before talking about this week’s poll: Which character would you least want to make your enemy (42:52)? Later they head into The Storm, where they discuss—in book-spoiling detail—what’s to come in the final two episodes of the season and how future seasons could play out (58:15).

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll! Which character would you least want to make your enemy? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

