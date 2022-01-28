 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sean Payton’s Retirement and Championship Weekend With Mark Ingram

The running back joins to share what he’s learned from the longtime Saints coach

By Kevin Clark

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark talks to Saints RB Mark Ingram about lessons he learned from Sean Payton, building team culture, who might be the heroes of the championship games this weekend, and more.

