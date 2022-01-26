 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Is Gronk Returning in 2022? Plus, an NFC Title Game Preview

The Tampa Bay tight end joins Kevin to discuss his offseason plans and the upcoming Rams-49ers game

By Kevin Clark

Rob Gronkowski joins The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to discuss his plans for the 2022 offseason, what his decision-making process regarding next season will look like, this weekend’s NFC title game between the Rams and 49ers, and much more.

Next Up In Video

