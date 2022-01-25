 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bakari Sellers on the Present and Future State of Politics

Plus, an interviewer’s cringey question to Ari Lennox has the internet abuzz

By Van Lathan, Rachel Lindsay, and Bakari Sellers
Los Angeles Premiere Of PBS Documentary Film “Downing Of A Flag” Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay break down a Thought Warrior’s question with producer Trudy Joseph (8:21) before welcoming author, attorney, and political commentator Bakari Sellers to discuss the dire state of politics (30:49) and how citizens can make a difference (52:47). Plus, an interviewer’s cringey question to Ari Lennox has the internet abuzz (1:00:26).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Bakari Sellers
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

