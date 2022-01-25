Bakari Sellers on the Present and Future State of Politics

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay break down a Thought Warrior’s question with producer Trudy Joseph (8:21) before welcoming author, attorney, and political commentator Bakari Sellers to discuss the dire state of politics (30:49) and how citizens can make a difference (52:47). Plus, an interviewer’s cringey question to Ari Lennox has the internet abuzz (1:00:26).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Bakari Sellers
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
