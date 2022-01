Van Lathan welcomes Rachel Lindsay back after a week off, and the two catch up on life and loss … the Cowboys’ loss (7:23). Plus, with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day behind us, they reflect on the whitewashing of the civil rights icon (17:21) and react to the George Floyd comments on Mario Lopez’s podcast (48:57).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher