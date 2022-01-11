 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Closing Achievement Gaps and Fixing Student Loan Programs

Plus, Van and Rachel talk about the convictions in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case and Urban Meyer being an even bigger POS than we thought

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
President-Elect Joe Biden And Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Announce Miguel Cardona As Hhe Nominee For Education Secretary Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay welcome Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to discuss the closing of achievement disparities (31:44), safely reopening schools (34:33), and why we need algebra (40:47). Plus, convictions in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case come down (56:41) and Urban Meyer’s an even bigger POS than we thought (1:01:44).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

