Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Closing Achievement Gaps and Fixing Student Loan Programs



Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay welcome Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to discuss the closing of achievement disparities (31:44), safely reopening schools (34:33), and why we need algebra (40:47). Plus, convictions in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case come down (56:41) and Urban Meyer’s an even bigger POS than we thought (1:01:44).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Guest: Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

