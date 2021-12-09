 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best NFL QB Buys, Mike’s Hall of Fame Voting Rant, and Mailbag Questions

Plus, Mike and Jesse run through the top quarterbacks in each NFL conference

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse power through some of Mike’s internet issues today to run through the top quarterbacks in each NFL conference and whether these QBs are a good buy in terms of card value (4:23). Then Mike shares his thoughts on baseball Hall of Fame voting and the overall attitude toward MLB players implicated in steroid use before briefly discussing Barry Bonds’s card value (18:52). The guys then close the show with mailbag questions (29:21).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Ronak Nair

